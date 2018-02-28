Las Vegas airport passenger traffic up 2.7 percent in January

McCarran International Airport saw 3.77 million passengers pass through its gates in January, a 2.7 percent increase from January 2017, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported today.

Southwest Airlines was the Las Vegas airport’s top carrier in January with 1.39 million passengers, followed by American Airlines with 359,927 and Delta Air Lines with 317,110. The top international carrier was Air Canada with 62,886 passengers.

McCarran had a record 48.5 million passenger arrivals in departures in 2017.