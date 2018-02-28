Pahrump man sentenced in income tax refund scheme, officials say

A Pahrump man who defrauded the IRS out of about $300,000 in a false income tax refund scheme will serve two years and a month in prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada.

Walter Fabian Guzman, 39, who previously pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to defraud and violation under supervision, also was ordered today to pay back $290,364 to people he defrauded, officials said.

The scheme took place in Las Vegas from January to August 2010, officials said.

The probe, spearheaded by the IRS’s criminal investigations arm, determined that Guzman and two other people submitted fraudulent tax returns for clients so they’d receive larger returns.

When the returns arrived, the men would demand the clients give them half of the money, according to court records. The clients were offered a finder’s fee to recommend other customers

Fraudulent W-2 forms reported additional income and withholdings, and other business-related forms falsely reported losses, officials said.