Police say man tried to force girl, 12, into prostitution

A 12-year-old California runaway girl spotted by Metro Police as she wandered through a Strip casino earlier this month led detectives to a man they say tried to force her into prostitution, according to an arrest report.

Delvon Scott, 26, whom the girl met on the social media app Snapchat, was arrested Feb. 16 in the casino parking lot where he was waiting for the girl after instructing her to find men and have sex with them, police allege.

The California man was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of sex trafficking of a child under 14, kidnapping, pandering of an adult, and child abuse, jail logs show.

The girl left her Northern California home on Feb. 1 and met Scott soon after through Snapchat, police said. “Scott immediately began telling her he wanted her to become a prostitute and give him the money,” while also establishing rules, according to the arrest report.

“Scott told (her) to not ‘speak out of turn,’” and would choke her when she “fought back,” the police report said.

While in Oakland, Calif., Scott slapped and threatened her because she refused to get in cars at a prostitution hub where he’d dropped her off, police said. The girl told detectives she was nervous and scared, according to the report.

On Feb. 12, Scott and an unidentified associate drove the girl to Las Vegas and two days later, Scott took her to a Strip casino where he told her to find customers and have sex with them in their rooms, police said.

The next day, he again took her to the hotel, where officers encountered the girl and arrested Scott at the parking garage, police said.

It wasn’t clear from the police report if the girl ever engaged in sex with any customers. She told police she never had sex with Scott because he said it was “below the line” because of her age, according to the report.

Scott is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.