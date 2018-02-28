Reno man gets up to 40 years for double-fatal, DUI crash

RENO — A 23-year-old Reno man has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed two people last February.

Jesus Rojo-Perez will have to serve a minimum of 14 years before he's considered for parole.

He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said Rojo-Perez used marijuana and cocaine before driving drunk and causing the crash that killed his 18-year-old passenger and the 28-year-old driver of another car.

A third passenger told authorities the man who died in the crash had removed his seatbelt and demanded that Rojo-Perez pull over to let him walk home. But instead, Rojo-Perez angrily sped through a stop sign before crashing into the other vehicle.