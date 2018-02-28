Video shows suspect in shooting at Las Vegas transgender bar

Metro Police today released a video of a suspect they say shot into a central valley bar popular with the transgender community last week, injuring a victim.

A motive for the seemingly random shooting — reported about 5:15 a.m. Friday at The Las Vegas Lounge, 900 Karen Ave., near Maryland Parkway — has not been established, police said.

The victim suffered a wound to the leg not deemed life-threatening, police said.

The suspect arrived on foot, walked by the lounge, pulled out a gun and shot into the building “without warning” from a parking lot, police said. Multiple people were inside the business, and no one saw the gunman before he ran away.

The video released today shows the man walking on a median on an unidentified road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.