10 predictions for Las Vegas sports in 2018

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Will the Golden Knights make the playoffs?

Forget just making the playoffs; the Golden Knights will win a playoff series. They’re off to far and away the best start for an expansion franchise in NHL history, and led the Pacific Division for a large part of December. Since the NHL expanded from the Original Six in 1967, a team leading its conference at Christmas has never missed the playoffs. So expect the Golden Knights to not only make the playoffs, but have home-ice advantage for at least the first round. And that should be scary for other teams, based on the Golden Knights having the best home record in the NHL.

Who will Conor McGregor fight next?

The more pressing question seems to be, “Will Conor McGregor fight again?” He appears to be in a negotiating standstill with the UFC after locking in a $100 million payday for his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring. But there’s too much money to be made, and McGregor loves the sport too much to not anticipate a deal getting done at some point. He’ll return to the octagon in the second half of the year for another fight that will be one of the biggest in history — a mixed martial arts megamatch with Georges St-Pierre, one of only three fighters other than McGregor to ever win a title in two different weight classes.

Who will be in contention in the NASCAR Cup Series when Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts a playoff race for the first time in September?

The money would have to be on Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski to be in the thick of the race, with a chance to build on their advantage at the speedway. Johnson is a seven-time champion who has won three races at Las Vegas, though his last win here was in 2010. Keselowski has dominated the track more recently, winning the local races in 2014 and 2016. Also look out for Martin Truex Jr., who is both the defending Cup champion and the last driver to win at the speedway, where he prevailed last March.

Who wins the Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots started their dynasty by upsetting the Rams 16 years ago in Super Bowl 36. The Rams will return the favor in Minneapolis at Super Bowl 52. New England is the easy pick to win a sixth championship under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, and has been the favorite at sports books all season. But the NFC has been the stronger conference, and Los Angeles has the best point differential in the league. The Rams just may complete one of the best turnarounds in NFL history by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy a year after going 4-12.

How will the Las Vegas Lights fit into the growing local sports scene?

The United Soccer League expansion franchise is poised for immediate success in connecting with the community. It begins play in March and will give local sports fans another option during the spring and summer months. The majority of the season fills a void when the Golden Knights — along with UNLV football and basketball — are in the offseason, leaving the Las Vegas 51s as the only competition. The Lights are taking over the 51s’ home at Cashman Field as the baseball team prepares to move to Summerlin, which should help the new team forge a bond with the downtown sector.

What will be the Las Vegas Aces’ record in their inaugural season?

In their previous incarnation as the San Antonio Stars, the Aces finished last in the Western Conference each of the past three years. But this isn’t going to be a long rebuilding project — new coach Bill Laimbeer has a track record of turning around bad teams in record time, and he’ll do it again in Las Vegas. With the collection of young talent on the roster — kelsey Plum, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, is entering her second year, while Las Vegas also has the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft — Laimbeer should be able to win 20 games with this team and make the WNBA playoffs.

Who will the Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders target in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft?

As difficult as it was to watch the Raiders slog through the season with a middling offense, there are enough core pieces in place to expect internal improvement on that side of the ball. The defense is in more need of immediate help, and picking in the 10-14 range should be high enough for the Raiders to add a difference-maker through the draft. After finishing in the bottom 10 in sack percentage, it’s clear that the team needs another playmaker to complement defensive end Khalil Mack. Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith will be that guy on draft day, while Boston College pass rusher Harold Landry could be an intriguing option as well.

Which local former MVP will hit more home runs in 2018: Bryce Harper or Kris Bryant?

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo, a Bishop Gorman High School product, batted just .209 last season with 196 strikeouts. But when he made contact, the ball traveled. Of his 96 hits, 41 went for home runs — best of all Las Vegas big leaguers.

The Washington Nationals’ Harper is playing for $400 million in a contract year this season. So, not only will he slug more home runs than the Chicago Cubs’ Bryant, his childhood pal, but he’ll lead the league in blasts and receive a record contract in free agency. Both players hit 29 home runs last season, but Harper was hampered by injury and Bryant struggled in a World Series championship hangover. Bryant will be much improved in 2018, but not as dominant as Harper.

How will UNLV basketball’s season end?

Through the first half of the season, UNLV has looked like one of the two best teams in the Mountain West Conference, with enough talent on the roster to project the Rebels into the league championship game March 10. So, can UNLV beat conference favorite UNR in a win-or-go-home game? The Wolf Pack make a lot of 3-pointers, but defending the arc happens to be UNLV’s specialty. The Rebels will play tough defense, win a surprise MWC title in coach Marvin Menzies’ second year and lose as an 11-seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

How does the series of three games between the nationally respected Bishop Gorman and Clark High basketball teams play out?

Each of their three contests in late January through mid-February should mirror last year’s back-and-forth affair in the championship game. Clark led by eight points with two minutes to go before blowing the lead in one of the most exciting games imaginable, but it will make amends this season. The Chargers return all of their major contributors — UNLV signee Trey Woodbury, four-year player James Bridges and top 2019 prospect Jalen Hill — while sophomores and freshmen comprise Gorman’s core. Gorman will beat Clark on its home court in the regular season, but the Chargers will prevail in the playoffs. The two teams will meet in the Sunset Regional championship game, with Clark moving on to the state tournament in Reno and Gorman seeing its season end.