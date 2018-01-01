Light rail’s time has come

The Nov. 26 Sun editorial “With monorail extension approved, let’s get light rail on a fast track” is misguided in some respects.

It is a good start, but it doesn’t go far enough.

There are several issues I would like to address: Las Vegas Boulevard congestion; transportation between the Strip and McCarran International Airport; Strip casino paid parking; emergency vehicle access on the Strip; the monorail white elephant; and tourists’ desire to drive down the Strip.

The solution: Close the right lane on both north and south Las Vegas Boulevard from Mandalay Bay to Fremont Street and install a light rail/trolley system. The configuration would be one set of tracks going north that makes a U-turn at Fremont, heads south to Mandalay Bay, on to McCarran along the north side of Tropicana Avenue, back to Mandalay Bay and then north again on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Along Las Vegas Boulevard, passengers would only be allowed to enter/exit on the sidewalk side.

Another step would be to build inexpensive public parking lots along Tropicana Avenue on the route to McCarran that would be served by the train.

There is over 100 acres of vacant land between Swenson Street and Koval Road north of Tropicana. This land can’t be used for much else since it is just off the end of McCarran’s north-south runways.

Also, a separate train spur should be constructed between the parking area train station west along Tropicana and across Interstate 15 to the Raiders’ stadium, with an intermediate stop south of T-Mobile Arena.

It might be possible to get the Raiders to pay for some of this.

What this solution accomplishes:

1. Provides easy access to McCarran without constructing an elevated expressway monstrosity. This also helps break the taxi cab mentality that contributes to Las Vegas Boulevard’s congestion.

2. Provides transportation for Strip visitors to resorts along the corridor and on Fremont Street. This eliminates the need for Strip resort patrons to pay multiple parking fees when driving personal cars. It also reduces the need to take a taxi or ride-hailing vehicle, both of which add to traffic congestion.

3. Off-Strip access to the train may also increase the likelihood that locals who currently will not pay for Strip parking will return to the casinos in the resort corridor and do so without adding to traffic congestion.

4. Sidings installed into the remaining Las Vegas Boulevard car travel lanes every few blocks would allow the trains to move off their normal path, thus giving emergency vehicles a clear path to any location.

5. With easy access to T-Mobile and the Raiders’ stadium, there would be less need to provide parking at these locations.

6. For the most part, the monorail is only used by people at the convention centers and Westgate Las Vegas. Instead of extending this white elephant to Mandalay Bay, just extend it to the parking/train station area north of Tropicana Avenue. Use those proposed monorail right-of-ways for the train.

7. And finally, there would still be lanes open on Las Vegas Boulevard for our out-of-town guests to cruise the Strip.

It really doesn’t matter to them how long the drive might take.