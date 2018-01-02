Live Blog: Both goalies sharp early, Golden Knights and Predators scoreless

Through one period, the goaltenders have been the best players on the ice at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams created multiple scoring chances, but the Golden Knights and Predators are scoreless after 20 minutes of hockey.

Vegas dominated play for most of the period, outshooting Nashville 14-4, but Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne was sharp enough to stop them all.

The closest Vegas came to scoring in the first stanza came on a play where the puck ricocheted off Reilly Smith’s skates, past Rinne and off the goal post.

While the Predators had only four shots, they created their share of chances. Marc-Andre Fleury made a spectacular sliding save on a rebound attempt by Nashville late in the period to keep the game scoreless.

Pre game

With a win over Nashville tonight, the Golden Knights would match the Predators’ franchise record for consecutive wins at eight.

As Vegas’ win streak stands, it’s already matched the longest in Dallas Stars history, dating back to their days as the Minnesota North Stars. The Golden Knights have existed for 37 games, while the Stars are celebrating their 50th season.

Vegas’ seven-game win streak is already longer than any by the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise, which dates back to 1999.

The Golden Knights have already defeated the Predators this season in a 4-3 shootout win Dec. 8 in Nashville. Vegas hasn’t lost in regulation since then and has collected a point in each of the last 12 games.

The Predators are in third place in the Western Conference, three points behind Vegas.

“I expect an awesome game,” Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “It’s another great game in our schedule. This is one of the top teams in the league, and I’m really excited about the challenge. These are fun games to play.”

The Predators cycle the puck extremely well in the offensive zone, keeping sustained pressure on a defense, which can lead to tired players making mistakes.

“It’s a lot like our forwards do,” Schmidt said. “Our guys do a great job, and it’s one of the reasons we wear teams down on the forecheck. We might not get it on that shift, but it’s the next one or the next one."

“You have to be sharp the whole game,” Schmidt said. “It’s all about a battle of attrition. At any time, these guys can spin away from you and take it to the net, then all of a sudden it’s chaos. You have to make sure you know where you are on the ice against them.”

Nashville expects star defenseman Ryan Ellis to make his season debut tonight after missing the first 38 games recovering from offseason knee surgery. Unfortunately for the Predators, they will be without Filip Forsberg, who leads the team in goals (15) and points (34).

“The big thing they do is their defensemen can all skate and move the puck, and they’re always up on the rush,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “We have to play a good defensive zone, not give them second and third chances.”

And while the aggressiveness of defensemen like P.K. Subban, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm make the Predators dangerous, it can also leave them susceptible to transition offense the other way, which happens to be a specialty of the Golden Knights.

“If we can play a strong defensive zone and catch their defensemen cheating a little bit, then maybe we’ll get some odd-man rushes the other way,” Gallant said.

Prediction : Golden Knights 4, Predators 2

Season record for predictions: 22-13

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-135, Total 6 minus-120 to the under

Golden Knights (26-9-2) (16-2-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (20)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault (22)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (7-1-1, 1.96 goals against average)

Nashville Predators (23-10-5) (11-6-3 away)

Coach: Peter Laviolette

Goal leader: Filip Forsberg (15)

Assist leader: P.K. Subban (20)

Expected goalie: Pekka Rinne (19-7-3, 2.47 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban