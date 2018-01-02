One hurt when Metro officer’s gun inadvertently discharged on Strip

A Metro Police officer moving a barricade accidentally fired a rifle early Monday, causing minor injuries to a pedestrian during the New Year’s Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip.

The officer was attempting to move the barricade in front of the Monte Carlo about 1:19 a.m. Monday when the rifle inadvertently discharged, police said. The round hit the ground, and a person nearby suffered a minor injury to their lower leg, police said.

The person refused medical treatment and did not go to a hospital, police said.

Two others people claimed they were hurt in the incident, but both refused medical treatment and showed no physical signs of injury, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.