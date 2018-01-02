Police: 2 arrested after man, teen selling item fired upon

Two people have been arrested on counts of attempted murder after a man and a teen were shot at after setting up a meeting to sell an item, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Nellis Boulevard about 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 11 to investigate a report of shots fired, police said.

A man and his teen child said they were robbed after putting an item up for sale and meeting a potential buyer, who was with another man, in a parking lot, police said. During the course of the transaction, a suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the undisclosed property, police said.

As the adult victim turned to run, the suspect fired multiple shots, missing him, police said. The suspect also fired at the teen, who was waiting in a car, after the juvenile got out to flee, police said. Neither victim was injured, police said.

At least one round went into an apartment where another teen was home, but it didn’t hit anyone, police said.

Detectives subsequently identified Tyresse Jackson and Demonte Walter, both 18, as suspects in the case, police said.

Walter was in custody at the county jail on unrelated counts, and Jackson was on house arrested involving an unrelated event, police said.

Police did not indicate which man allegedly fired the shots, but both were booked on the same counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aiming a gun at a person and discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, authorities said.