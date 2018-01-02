Sales of recreational marijuana kick off in Carson City

CARSON CITY — Sales of recreational marijuana have begun in Nevada's capital.

The Nevada Appeal reports recreational marijuana purchases in Carson City kicked off Monday, six months after retail cannabis sales began in other parts of the state.

Tyler Brennan is the manager of Rise dispensary in Carson City. He says the company saw less than anticipated demand Monday, but attributed it to the holiday.

The newspaper reports Carson City has two dispensaries that previously could only sell marijuana for medical purposes, prompting consumers interested in recreational products to visit other cities.

Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Nevada began July 1. Those 21 and older can buy up to an ounce of pot. People can only use the drug in a private home as it remains illegal to consume it in public.