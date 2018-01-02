Tax bill not a winner

The Republican tax overaul is not a legislative victory for President Donald Trump, who did not propose any specific act and appeared to be willing to sign anything the Republican Congress passed. Trump is not a leader, but is basically a cheerleader for Congress. Cheerleaders don’t get credit for what the team does.

Besides the lack of fairness and wisdom in giving tax cuts to the wealthy, many economic factors were ignored. The Republican theory that all tax cuts are good simply does not make economic sense. There is no doubt that a tax rate of 100 percent would not work or that a tax rate of 0 percent would not provide funds for necessary governmental services. There is some place in the middle that is optimal, but there has been no consensus as to where that place is.

There is no doubt that reducing tax rates can stimulate the economy, but the economy does not need stimulation at present. Trump tells us the stock market is at an all-time high and a record number of jobs are being created. We already have substantial budget deficits and accumulated debt.

Everybody seems to have forgotten that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to slow down the economy. An analogy is a motorboat trying to make it across a lake with a limited amount of fuel. Congress is increasing the speed of the boat with the hope that if the boat runs out of gas, it can coast to the other side. The Federal Reserve is dropping an anchor in the water to slow down the boat. These two opposing actions make no sense.

Bad timing of tax cuts can overstimulate the economy, leading to a stock market crash or another recession.