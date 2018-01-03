Apathy is unacceptable

Could anyone have imagined that the leading proponent of the birther movement would become president, soon after bragging about his special privilege of sexually assaulting random women with no consequences?

Well, it happened a year ago. Based on his major accomplishments of redistributing wealth to the wealthiest and cutting or ignoring regulations, while manipulating the media to focus on his daily lies and insults, he is setting the stage for the next election.

Assisted by Citizens United, he will be calling in favors from his wealthy donors. Considering only one year’s damage to education, health care, race relations, immigration, the environment, the Justice Department, our national security, our neglected infrastructure, our reputation throughout the rest of the world and our sorry response to natural disasters, multiply that by eight and imagine the condition of this country in seven more years.

What will be our legacy to our children and grandchildren? Apathy is one version of complicity.