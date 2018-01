Glazier’s Food Marketplace, a locals favorite in southwest valley, is closing

Family owned Glazier’s Food Marketplace is closing in the coming weeks, according to the company’s website.

“After eight great years here in Las Vegas, Glazier’s Food Marketplace is closing its doors,” the website announcement said.

“Thank you to all our wonderful customers,” the statement said, noting the store will remain open for “a few short weeks to sell off everything.”

The store is located at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road, near Durango Drive.