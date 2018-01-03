Las Vegas Sun

January 3, 2018

Moving study: People continue to head west; Nevada a top draw

After inspecting the inside for cleanliness, David Stevens, 35, secures the lock on the back door of the 26-foot truck he rented Tuesday to move his father-in-law from Henderson to San Francisco. He rented the truck from the U-Haul Moving & Storage location on Boulder Highway in Henderson.

ST. LOUIS — Tracking statistics from the moving company United Van Lines indicate that Americans are still heading west, while parts of the Northeast and Midwest are losing people.

The suburban St. Louis-based moving company on Tuesday released its 41st annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns.

Three of the top four destination states are in the West: Oregon, Idaho and Nevada. The outlier is Vermont, a Northeast state that had the highest percentage of inbound migration in 2017. About 68 percent of state-to-state moves in Vermont were inbound last year.

At the other end of the spectrum is Illinois, which had the highest percent of outbound moves, followed by New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.