Police seek driver after incident left pedestrian dead near Strip

Metro Police are trying to identify the driver of a Mercedes-Benz they say killed a pedestrian just west of the Strip early Wednesday morning.

The 21-year-old Brazilian pedestrian died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 2:20 a.m. incident near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, police said.

Investigators believe the man was walking westbound Flamingo when he climbed on top of the hood of a four-door Mercedes that was turning right from Koval, police said. The driver accelerated, knocking the pedestrian to the ground before fleeing the scene without reporting the incident.

Further details were not immediately available.

This was the first fatal crash investigated by Metro in its jurisdiction this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.