Trump is Mr. Opposite

I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Doanld Trump for the largest tax increase in history.

I just got off the phone with my tax preparer, who informed me that he is raising his fees as this new tax legislation is triggering so many questions that he feels compelled to make a rate hike.

In addition, President Trump has told us so many untruths that to understand what he means, I have found it necessary to come to an opposite conclusion to his statements to get to the truth.

Therefore, when he says this is the largest cut in taxes in history, I know that he really means that it’s the largest increase in history.