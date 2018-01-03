Wrong-way drive in North Las Vegas ends in fatal crash; DUI suspected

North Las Vegas Police

A man suspected of drunken driving was killed Wednesday morning in North Las Vegas when his pickup truck veered into wrong-way traffic, striking another truck, according to city police.

The 24-year-old driver died at University Medical Center, where a woman, 22, and her 1-year-old child also were taken with injuries not deemed life-threatening, police said.

The crash was reported about 1:30 a.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, police said.

The man was heading east in a black Dodge pickup truck when he crossed over the center lane and crashed into a similar truck heading west, police said.

No one else was involved in the crash and police believe alcohol in the man’s system contributed to the crash, police said.

“This is a bad way to start the new year,” said North Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Aaron Patty, reminding drivers to plan ahead when heading out to celebrations where alcohol is served.

“If there’s no plan, you’re planning for failure,” he said. The responsibility of not drinking and driving belongs not only to the driver, but also their friends, who may allow it to happen, he added.