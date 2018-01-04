Coroner: 3 found dead in apartment all shot in the head

Three people found dead last week in a North Las Vegas apartment each died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Carole Joyce Patterson, 45, her son Quinton Jakar Hicks, 20, and Jaurice Vance, 22, were found dead about 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 2200 block of Carroll Street, near Civic Center Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

No suspect or motive has been publicly identified.

Police said Patterson and Hicks lived in the apartment. Officer Aaron Patty said Wednesday night that no new details were available.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.