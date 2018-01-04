Health care is broken

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., recently sent out an email stating “today is a good day for Nevadans and Americans everywhere.”

He chose to vote for legislation that eliminated the mandatory participation in health care. What is ironic is that according to his own email, Nevadans will now be allowed the option of not having health insurance, or paying for “a product that they likely cannot afford.” Does he really believe it is a good thing for Nevadans to elect not to have health insurance? And if they choose to not have health insurance, what will that do to the system in Nevada that now only has two companies offering plans in the exchange for 2018 (with some areas of our state covered by only one insurer)? The rates that increased an average rate of 31.6 percent will only go higher, and make it even less affordable.

The typical Nevada family of four will save approximately $2,200, which breeaks down to $42.30 per week. That is supposed to cover my $35,000 annual cost for health insurance?

Heller and the rest of this nation’s leadership need to understand that this country’s health care system is broken and only getting worse. Congress should fix our health care system, making health care truly affordable for everyone and not just an option that I can choose to not have, or not be able to afford.