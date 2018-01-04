House occupied by squatters catches fire, officials say

A blaze at a vacant house believed to be occupied by squatters caused about $125,000 in damage late Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

A passerby called 911 about 11:15 p.m. to report the fire in the 300 block of View Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard.

Firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story, wood-frame house, officials said. A tree also caught fire, raising concerns that the blaze could spread through the rest of the neighborhood, officials said.

The flames were contained within about 10 minutes and completely extinguished about 20 minutes later, officials said. The fire apparently started in the kitchen, officials said.

A neighbor pushed a car parked in the driveway to the road so it wouldn’t catch fire, officials said. An investigation determined a several people had been illegally living in the house, and there was evidence someone had also been living in the car, officials said.

There were no utilities connected to the house, and the people living there fled after the fire began, officials said.