Blog: Blues best Golden Knights to end winning streak at 8

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Golden Knights nearly sent the game into overtime with multiple scoring chances in the final minute, but eventually fell 2-1 to the Blues Thursday night in St. Louis.

It ended an eight-game winning streak and a 13-game point streak for the Golden Knights, and was their first regulation loss in more than a month.

Paul Stastny scored the eventual game winner for St. Louis on a strange play where Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury lost track of the puck. Fleury thought he was on top of the puck, but it slipped under his pads and was pressed against the goalpost.

Stastny found the puck and poked it across the goalline to give the Blues a 2-1 lead and they would hold on for the win.

Erik Haula scored the lone goal for the Golden Knights in the second period on a one-timer from James Neal and David Perron.

Despite the loss, the Golden Knights are still atop the Western Conference. They lead the Blues by two points with four fewer games played, and the Los Angeles Kings by three points with one fewer game played.

Golden Knights, Blues tied 1-1 after two periods

Erik Haula ripped a one-timer past St. Louis goaltender Carter Hutton to tie the game 1-1 heading into the final period.

The Golden Knights have been outshot 26-16 through two periods, but are still tied with the Blues after two periods, and nearly had a lead.

Jonathan Marchessault, who signed a six-year, $30 million extension yesterday, got the puck with a wide open goal but fanned on two shot attempts before rolling the puck wide of the goal.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 12 shots in the second period, and has now stopped 106 of the last 109 shots he’s faced for a spectacular .972 save percentage.

When entering the third period tied the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 while the Blues are 3-3-1.

Blues lead 1-0 after one period

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had stopped 43 consecutive shots dating back to Dec. 28 against the Los Angeles Kings, but Blues forward Alexander Steen ended his streak in the first period of Thursday’s game in St. Louis.

Steen fired a wrist shot that Fleury didn’t see until it was too late, and if found the back of the net to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over the Golden Knights at the end of the first period.

St. Louis outshot Vegas 14-9 and had the better scoring chances, but Fleury made a handful of impressive saves to keep the Golden Knights within one goal.

Erik Haula had Vegas’ best scoring chance when he connected on a one-timer off of a pass by James Neal, but Blues’ goalie Carter Hutton made the stop.

The Blues are an impressive 19-3-1 when scoring first this season, but the Golden Knights are 10-8-2 when their opponent scores first, which is 2nd best in the NHL behind only Tampa Bay.

Pre game

The Golden Knights are back on the road tonight, as they take on the Blues in St. Louis. Again, oddsmakers have Vegas as slight underdogs (plus-100), but the Golden Knights have won five games in a row straight up as the underdog.

The Golden Knights will be without forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who stayed home as he anxiously awaited the birth of his first child in Las Vegas. Replacing him in the lineup will be William Carrier, who has spent the last 16 games on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Prior to the injury, Carrier had only one goal and one assist in 20 games, but he was a key piece to the Golden Knights’ strong fourth line.

The Golden Knights may have caught a slight break tonight, as the Blues are resting starting goaltender Jake Allen and replacing him with backup Carter Hutton. The 32-year-old veteran backup has played extremely well this year, with a record of 7-3-0 and a goals against average of 1.71.

In goal for the Vegas will again be Marc-Andre Fleury, who has been on fire lately. The 33-year-old netminder has two shutouts in his last three starts and has saved 81 of the last 83 shots faced.

“My team in front of me has been playing great,” Fleury said. “They’ve been helping me out a lot, blocking shots and helping me see the puck. Sometimes you get a few good bounces, too. Sometimes, it’s just the little things that make a difference in the end.”

St. Louis has one of the best blue lines in the NHL, with superstar defensemen Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester leading the way. The Blues get more offensive production from their defense than any team in the league.

“If you play the right way, we'll have success,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “If we let their blue line get involved in the offense a lot ... and give them lots of chances to score, they will take advantage of that.”

The Blues defensemen can not only score, but they’re tough on their own end of the ice as well. Vegas enters the game with the No. 2 scoring offense in the NHL, with 3.5 goals per game. But they will face a tough test against the Blues’ No. 4-ranked defense that allows only 2.5 goals per game. In the first matchup of the season on Oct. 21, the Golden Knights edged the Blues 3-2 in overtime.

“It’s another big, heavy team that plays well and works hard,” Gallant said. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence this year. They’re a real good team, and they play fast and play hard.”

Prediction: Blues 3, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: 23-13

Puck drops: 5 p.m.

Where: Scottrade Center, St. Louis

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-100, Total 5.5 minus-115 to the under

Golden Knights (27-9-2) (10-7-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (20)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault and David Perron (22)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (8-1-1, 1.77 goals against average)

St. Louis Blues (25-15-2) (14-8-0 home)

Coach: Mike Yeo

Goal leader: Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn (15)

Assist leader: Brayden Schenn (24)

Expected goalie: Carter Hutton (7-3-0, 1.71 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban