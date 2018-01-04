Metro homicide detectives investigate first case of 2018

Homicide detectives were investigating their first case of the year after a man’s decomposed body was found under a blanket at a west valley homeless camp, Metro Police said today.

Officers were called at 8:38 a.m. Monday to a drainage tunnel near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tenaya Way, where they found the body, police said.

At the time, the death did not appear suspicious, but an examination by the Clark County Coroner’s Office determined the man suffered a head injury, internal bleeding and multiple broken bones, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.