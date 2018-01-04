Metro: Man sneaks into apartment, tries to sexually assault two women

Two women fended off an attack of a glove-wearing suspect who tried to sexually assault them last week in a central valley apartment, according to Metro Police.

On Thursday, authorities were asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, who may have scratch marks on his face, police said.

Officers responded to the incident about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1600 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, police said.

One of the victims exited the apartment to take out the trash, leaving the door unlocked, police said. When she returned to her bedroom, the suspect jumped out of the closet, attempting to cover her mouth with a shirt as he began to assault her.

Screaming alerted another woman in the apartment and she ran in to help, police said. That’s when the suspect fought with both women before fleeing.

Police described the attacker as a thin-build, black man about 25 years old, who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches. He has black eyes and wore a black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirt; he wore a glove on his left hand.

He is believed to have scratches on his face, said police, who are working on a sketch of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.