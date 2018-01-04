NFL players have rights

I find Donald Trump’s attack on pro football players for taking a knee during the national anthem troubling.

I served in the military for 21 years in various overseas stations to protect people’s right to peaceful protests. I also find it very hypocritical of Trump to attack these players when he took a knee several times during conflicts with the help of his daddy to avoid serving his country when it needed him.

I served so these players and others can peacefully protest. And as a former military member, I defend everyone’s right to protest as their constitutional right as protected by the First Amendment.