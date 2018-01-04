Woman, 67, terrorized thrift-store workers after being let go, police say

METRO POLICE

It wasn’t long after a thrift shop’s management dismissed a problematic volunteer that the “extremely vulgar” and threatening phone calls began to turn up.

When the threats intensified, the business hired a security guard and law enforcement stepped in, telling the 67-year-old to stop and stay away, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

But Frances Stringfellow-Bracy did not stop, and after weeks of terrorizing her former colleagues, she was placed in handcuffs, police said.

On Wednesday, she was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on four counts of aggravated stalking, jail logs show. She’s scheduled for a felony arraignment on Friday morning.

Four staff members of the shop, located in the 6400 block of Charleston Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive, most recently on Tuesday contacted police regarding Stringfellow-Bracy’s threats, according to the report.

The woman was a volunteer at the shop until a couple of months ago when she was suspended and later terminated due to “verbal abuse” of the staff, police said.

Since then, she’s left text and voice messages on phones belonging to at least four other volunteers, police said. “(The suspect) has continued to make extremely vulgar and disparaging remarks to all of these victims,” the arresting officer wrote on the report.

The threats intensified and the victims expressed concern for their safety and that of their families, police said. The business subsequently hired a security company.

At one point, she’d said she’d “return to harm them all,” police said.

Metro had been summoned several times and officers had conversations with the woman in which they advised her to stop contacting her ex-colleagues, police said. They then told her she was not welcome at the property. Later, she was officially trespassed.

This week, they made contact with her at a Metro substation where she was attending First Tuesday, one of the agency’s community outreach events, police said. She was subsequently arrested the following day.