Arson investigators seek leads in fire at barber shop

Arson investigators are seeking information regarding a fire in October at a barber shop, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded Oct. 30 to a fire at the business in the 1400 block of West Alexander Road, police said.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at the rear of the building, police said. Nobody was inside the business, police said.

An investigation concluded the fire as an arson, and authorities are seeking assistance in the case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Fire Department at 702-669-3344 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.