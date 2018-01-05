Best Bets: College hockey, orchestral Elvis, Miss Nevada and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau

From sports to music to actual pageantry, the entertainment offerings of the first full weekend of the new year set the right tone. Get rocked downtown, take to the ice at T-Mobile and catch a fresh version of the King in Henderson, plus more.

LITA FORD “Kiss Me Deadly.” “Close My Eyes Forever.” “Hungry.” Some of the most memorable 1980s hair-metal hits came from Lita Ford, who broke through as the teenage guitarist of The Runaways. Catch the 59-year-old rock diva at the Golden Nugget Showroom Friday night. January 5, info at goldennugget.com.

ICE VEGAS INVITATIONAL Las Vegas’ unlikely arrival as Hockeytown USA continues at T-Mobile Arena as the inaugural Ice Vegas Invitational tournament brings college squads from Boston College, Michigan Tech, Arizona State and Northern Michigan to compete in doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday. The desert ice age continues. January 5-6, info at t-mobilearena.com.

PAUL SHAFFER & THE SHAF-SHIFTERS This weekend is our last chance to catch the “Late Night with David Letterman” bandleader’s mini-residency at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, so catch his vast musical knowledge, his great celebrity insider stories and maybe a guest star or two while you still can. January 5-6, info at caesars.com.

THE KING SYMPHONIC Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra CEO Shea Arender moves into a different role at the Green Valley Ranch Grand Events Center Saturday, singing the music of Elvis Presley in “The King Symphonic” along with arrangements created by conductor Steve Rawlins. January 6, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

MISS NEVADA USA The South Point Showroom is the home of the 2018 Miss Nevada USA and Nevada Teen USA pageants Sunday, hosted by Austin Ryde and Chelsea Caswell with a special musical performance by JT Hacker. January 7, info at southpointcasino.com.