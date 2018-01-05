Should water be left alone?

In talking about the five springs in Gold Butte National Monument, it is estimated at current prices that it would take $40 million to develop and deliver water from these springs. Twenty years from now when that water is needed, the cost will surely exceed that amount. Already, Valley Water District financial statements show a mulimillion-dollar debt structure with payments to at least the year 2033. Should the water district take on huge additional debt?

Let’s also be reminded that the springs are not proven, neither in quantity or quality, as water monitoring has only recently started in this area. It is a guess as to how much water is really available and at best it is probably a seasonal source.

In part the water district’s conservation plan indicates: “Water is a scarce commodity in the Virgin River watershed and Nevada is particularly short on this natural resource. Water conservation is everyone’s responsibility and is an ‘everyday’ way of life in the High Desert Country. Common sense is usually the best rule to follow. The water that is used carelessly is depriving someone else of this valuable resource. Water is not only vital for human habitation but also for the wildlife in our area. They too should be considered in any water conservation plan.”

Should the water from the districts’ springs in Gold Butte remain where it is? Possibly the water basin could benefit from the ground water recharge. Is the cost in dollars just too high to move this water?