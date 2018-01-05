What’s unfair about this tax?

I read the letter headlined “Estate tax grossly unfair” (Dec. 21, Las Vegas Sun) with interest.

It is an argument that has always puzzled me. Of course, no one likes to pay taxes, but someone must or how is a country to function? How can we pay for military, cybersecurity, infrastructure and repair in times of natural disaster without taxes? And what about support for our elderly, disabled, veterans and the children who were so unwise as to be born to poor parents?

Are all these folks slackers who should pull themselves up by their proverbial bootstraps? Oh, to have boots!

If we must pay taxes, why are estate taxes so onerous? Why not tax a windfall to someone who has done the hard work of being born into a wealthy family? I don’t believe someone should have to sell the family farm or business (or Secretariat, if you remember that movie), but the taxes should be postponed, not eliminated. There have been very generous limits on when the estate tax is required, and it is paid by a small percentage of our citizens.

I know it is touted as a death tax, no doubt started by some wealthy spin doctors. It was originally conceived as a dynasty tax. We used to worry about so much of the nation’s wealth being concentrated in the hands of so few. Americans didn’t want powerful aristocracies.

I also disagree with the idea of double taxation. In fact, most of the capital appreciation of property and securities that make up great wealth has never been taxed. Yes, investment creates jobs, but it is also given a favorable tax rate compared to the folks who labor for their pay, not to mention the wealth that it brings. I’ve invested and profited, but I didn’t do it to create jobs. That was a happy byproduct.

Call me crazy, but if taxes are necessary why shouldn’t they mostly be paid by the guy who has more money than he can reasonably spend rather than the guy who can barely pay his rent? Is it always just bad planning on the part of the poor? Must the poor fight wars and finance them, as well?

I don’t think of taxes as punishing the rich. We all want to be rich and when I profit, I pay my taxes. As that great sage Brad Pitt, once said, “You don’t pay a lot of taxes unless you have money. That is not a bad problem to have.”