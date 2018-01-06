Metro: Shooting on Desert Inn and Fort Apache leaves one dead

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another wounded in the west valley, according to Metro Police.

Officers and medics were dispatched about 6:20 p.m. to Desert Inn and Fort Apache Road, Metro Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

One person died at the scene and the other was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, Cervantes said.

Reports suggest the shooting occurred in or around a convenience store.

Further details were not immediately available.