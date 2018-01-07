Armed clashes kill 11 in Mexico’s troubled Guerrero state

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Authorities in Mexico's troubled southern state of Guerrero say 11 people have been killed in two clashes involving gunmen, a community police force and state police.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says eight people were initially killed when gunmen ambushed community police before dawn in the town of La Concepcion, near the resort city of Acapulco. Two of the dead were from the community force.

Later Sunday morning, state police arrived to disarm the local agents, and another shootout erupted in which three people were killed.

Alvarez said he did not know how they died, but local media reported they were community police.

State Attorney General Xavier Olea Pelaez said 30 members of the community police were detained.

Guerrero has been one of Mexico's most violent states in recent years.