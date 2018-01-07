Casino promotions: Jan. 7-13

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 | 2 a.m.
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Hoodie giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical to receive a hoodie.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour
point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in January
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Jan. 10, the gift is wine. On Jan. 17, it’s an emoji pillow. On Jan. 24, it’s a cookie mug. On Jan. 31, it’s player’s choice.
• • •
Player’s choice giveaway
Date: Fridays in January
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in gift cards.
• • •
Lucky Spin Gift Gallery
Date: Tuesdays in January
Information: Prize awarded with every spin.
• • •
Slot machine giveaway
Date: Jan. 27
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing tickets to win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.
• • •
Reels of Fortune Sunday Slot Tournament
Date: Sundays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 20 points to participate.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
New members
Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
Sledge Race
Date: Sundays-Wednesdays in January
Information: Earn at least 500 base points to play kiosk game and win slot play.
• • •
Hoodie giveaway
Date: Jan. 11-25
Information: Receive a hoodie for every 500 base points earned.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Prime Time Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.
• • •
HOOTERS
Dare Devil You Spin You Win
Date: Through April 1
Information: Win up to $1 million; daily prizes include shirts, merchandise, slot play and more. Receive one free kiosk swipe daily; earn additional swipes for 250 base points.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
$357,000 Run for the Money Drawings
Date: Saturdays through Jan. 27
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Earn entries through play; win up to $100,000.
• • •
Touchdown Mania Kiosk Game
Date: Tuesdays-Thursdays in January
Information: Players who earn 20 points or a $10 average rated bet for one hour are eligible to play and win dining credits, points, mystery gifts, and up to $5,000 in slot play.
• • •
Plugged-In Series Giveaway
Date: Thursdays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players who earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or a $25 average rated bet for one hour will be eligible to receive a gift. The series includes a can opener, hand mixer, food chopper and a toaster.
• • •
Seven-Piece Salad Set giveaway
Date: Jan. 9
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Legend players may pick up their gift starting at 10 a.m. The gift is limited to one per player, available to the first 400 members.
• • •
Five Piece Pitcher and Glass Set Giveaway
Date: Jan. 23
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Pick-up for Legend players starts at 10 a.m. Gifts are limited to one per player, available to the first 850 members.
• • •
$2,500 slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into an eligible slot machine.
• • •
Baccarat hot seats
Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays
Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays
Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum wage average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.
• • •
Weekly $30,000 baccarat drawings
Date: Fridays
Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.
• • •
TUSCANY
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
We Produce Winners drawing
Date: Thursdays and Fridays in January
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and drawing days. Win up to 325,000 slot points.
• • •
Double Diamond drawing
Date: Saturdays in January
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in January
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing
Date: Saturdays
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned. Top prize is $700 in chips.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot base point earned. Top prize is 50,000 points.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Players have a chance to win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
MLK Multiplier
Date: Jan. 15
Information: Receive 11x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Young at Heart
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 7 a.m.-midnight
Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.
*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots, 6x on video poker and 6x points on table games.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.
• • •
Monday-Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x on video poker.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Sunset and Santa Fe.
• • •
Martin Luther King Jr. Day multipliers
Date: Jan. 15
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x on video poker.
*Valid at Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe, Texas, both Fiestas, Palace, Boulder, the Palms and Sunset.
• • •
Wheel of Fortune kiosk game
Date: Fridays-Sundays through Jan. 27
Information: Earn 10 same-day points to play with 5x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $10,000 in the Bonus Round Cash Drawing at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28. There will be 10 winners at each property. Swipe for 10 free entries every day.
*Valid at Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station.
• • •
Wheel of Fortune Big Time Bonus
Date: Through Jan. 31
Information: When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot. Everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property wins slot play, up to $100. Must hit by $20,000.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
Cliff Hanger Kiosk Game and drawing
Date: Through Jan. 28
Information: Play Fridays-Sundays to win points for dining, cash, play and more. Earn 10 points to play. Earn entries every day for the Spin & Win Cash Drawing on Jan. 28 at 4:15 p.m. Spin for up to $10,000 cash. There will be 10 winners at each Fiesta.
*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho
• • •
$10,000 Pregame Run for the Money Cash Drawings
Date: Select Saturdays through Feb. 3
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000. Earn entries playing games starting Jan. 6, with 2x entries on Saturdays. Five winners each night will also win entries into the Big Game Giveaway on Feb. 4.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
Gift giveaways
Date: Thursdays in January
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The gift is free for invited guests. Others must earn 300 points. On Jan. 11, the gift is a bottle of Cucumber Lime Svedka Vodka at Boulder and Fiesta Rancho or a set of two martini glasses at Green Valley Ranch or Santa Fe, or a four-pack of Stoli Ginger Beer at Texas, Palace, Red Rock and Sunset. On Jan. 18, the gift is a bottle of Blue Raspberry Svedka Vodka at Boulder and Fiesta Rancho or a bottle of Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin at Green Valley Ranch or Santa Fe, or a bottle of Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka at Texas, Palace, Red Rock and Sunset. On Jan. 25, the gift is a bottle of Strawberry Lemonade Svedka Vodka at Boulder and Fiesta Rancho or a set of two martini glasses at Green Valley Ranch or Santa Fe, or a set of two hammered copper Moscow Mule mugs at Texas, Palace, Red Rock Resort and Sunset.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
Mega Wheel of Cash
Date: Fridays in January
Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Spin for up to $5,000. Earn 5x entries on Thursdays. Swipe for 10 free entries daily.
• • •
GOLDEN NUGGET
New player rewards
Date: Ongoing
Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
PLAZA
Milkshake Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn 100 slot points to receive a milkshake.
• • •
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
Silverton Rewards Club Program
Date: Ongoing
Information: Sign up for the rewards club to receive a gift and free play.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Jan. 10, it’s a choice of Nothing Bundt Cake. On Jan. 17, it’s a bottle of Bacardi Coconut. On Jan. 24, it’s a bottle of La Terre Chardonnay. On Jan. 31, it’s a mystery gift.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Pick a Snowflake kiosk game
Date: Through Jan. 26
Information: Win slot play, points and dining.
*Valid at the Barley’s, Wildfire Casino and Lanes, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Rancho or Wildfire Boulder Highway.