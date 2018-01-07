Drinking in the duplicity

Guess what? In addition to this president being a smooth businessman, he is an accomplished politician. He tells us that America is a big, wonderful, beautiful country to love and cherish and protect. We are a big, beautiful, loving family, too.

So how come he removed from public knowledge what toxic chemicals will be used for increased fracking? Wells will be dug into deep layers of shale where gas or oil exists. Fluid will be pumped at high pressure which fractures the rock, releasing potentially cancer-causing chemicals into surrounding groundwater, which ultimately is used by big, beautiful, loving families. Water treatment plants cannot filter many of these toxins.

I trust he won’t be drinking any of these toxins in his daily 10 or so diet sodas.