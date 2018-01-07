Get cozy like the Danish do

Shutterstock.com

What Isn’t Hygge Hygge is not an excuse to stay inside and stare at your phone all day, and it’s not about buying copious amounts of cozy-looking home goods.

Eat like the Danish Rugbrød, or rye bread, is a staple in Danish food and often is used as the base for Smørrebrød, an open-faced sandwich that dates back to the 19th century. Ingredients for Smørrebrød vary, but two specific items are a must — the rugbrød, and a thick layer of butter spread on top. From there, just choose your toppings. Classics are pickled herring, fresh dill, pickles, pastrami and sliced red onion.

The Danish know a thing or two about bliss; Denmark is continually ranked one of the happiest countries in the world, according to 2017 World Happiness Report. A key aspect of their happiness is the culture they’ve created, which includes hygge.

Pronounced “hoo-gah,” the hygge recipe focuses on creating a comfortable atmosphere in the presence of loved ones.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines hygge as “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture).”

Hygge is a noun, but can be a verb and an adjective by using hyggelig.

Meik Wiking, CEO of the Happiness Research Institute and the author of the wildly popular “Little Book of Hygge,” laid out a manifesto on how Americans can incorporate hygge into their lifestyle.

Did you know? Hygge first appeared in Danish writing in the early 1800s, however, the word stems from a Norwegian word meaning well-being. Denmark and Norway were part of a group of nations that formed one kingdom until 1814, when the two Scandinavian nations were formed.

1. Set the mood. Light candles, put on your comfiest clothes and grab a cup of hot cocoa. Why? candles? Beginning from October to March, Denmark’s days are filled with darkness, with its darkest day clocking in at 17 hours in December. In Danish, candles are called levende lys, which translates to “living lights.” According to his book, Wiking writes “no recipe for hygge is complete without candles.”

2. Be present. Hygge is all about being in the moment. Wiking suggests turning off your cellphone.

3. Treat yourself. Indulge in your favorite foods, cakes, cookies, candy, a pastrami sandwich on rye.

Put on your hyggebukser one leg at a time What is it? A pair of pants that you wouldn’t be caught dead wearing in public, but are cozy and perfect for hygge. Also available? Hyggesokkers, or cozy socks.

4. Share. Focus on the “we” and not on the “me.”

5. Be grateful. Enjoy the little things.

6. Harmony. Hygge is not the time to brag about your success.

7. Get comfy. Hygge is all about relaxation.

8. Save your drama for your mama. There’s a time and place for arguments, hygge is neither.

9. Nurture relationships. Remember good times shared with family and friends.

10. Shelter. Hygge is where the heart is; make sure where you hyggelig is warm, peaceful and cozy.