Live Blog: Golden Knights, Rangers in tight battle late

AP Photo/L.E. Baskow

The Rangers were able to prevent Vegas from getting many odd-man rushes in the first period, but in the second period the Golden Knights broke through.

Vegas had multiple 2-on-1 rushes but were unable to take advantage as Rangers’ goalie Ondrej Pavalec stopped all of them to keep the score tied 1-1.

Pavalec’s most impressive save came with just seconds remaining in the period when Shea Theodore tried to beat him low but Pavalec made the pad save.

The Rangers have done a spectacular job getting in front of Golden Knights’ shots, already blocking 19 shots tonight compared to Vegas’ five.

Still, the Golden Knights have outshot the Rangers 24-17 through two periods. Vegas is 8-3-1 this season when entering the third period tied, while the Rangers are 5-4-3.

Golden Knights, Rangers tied 1-1 after one period

The Golden Knights spent most of the first period in the offensive zone, and created havoc in front of the Rangers’ net, but struggled to complete the final pass to get any real chances.

Then late in the period, the Rangers struck first with a hard wrist shot from Mika Zibanejad that beat Marc-Andre Fleury to his glove side.

The Golden Knights, however, would strike back minutes later with a laser wrist shot from James Neal that found the top corner behind Rangers’ goalie Ondrej Pavelec. It was Neal’s first goal since Dec. 19 against Tampa Bay and his 18th of the season.

The only penalty of the opening period was a call on the Golden Knights for too many men on the ice. Vegas killed that penalty with ease, and has now killed 19 straight penalties on the season.

New York ended the period with a barrage of chances but Fleury came up big to keep the game tied.

Pre game

The Golden Knights have one of the deepest lineups in the NHL, and lately they’ve had to use it.

Head coach Gerard Gallant has shuffled his blueline with regularity as the Golden Knights have suffered multiple injuries to defensemen. The latest injuries are to Luca Sbisa, who finally returned to the lineup Friday after missing nine-straight games, but was quickly knocked right back out.

Sbisa also missed a seven-game stretch in November, and is now listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury after missing the third period of the Golden Knights’ 5-4 win over Chicago on Friday.

Jon Merrill was Sbisa’s replacement for the majority of the games his missed, but now Merrill is on the injured reserve list himself and Brad Hunt will get the call tonight against the New York Rangers.

“We’ve had some good depth at defense all year long and they’ve played well,” Gallant said. “In a perfect scenario you’d like to keep the same 20 guys all year but injuries are a part of our game.”

“It’s a nice problem to have when you have eight defefensemen going (well) and when someone gets a little banged up you can throw somebody else in there,” Gallant said.

The Golden Knights have also shuffled their forward lines, as Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is back into the lineup after missing the last two games so he could stay home for the birth of his first child. He will replace Oscar Lindberg, who will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s contest.

“Everybody has had teams that don’t have depth like (this team does,” Gallant said. “It’s usually on the back end with defensemen, that you wind up in trouble when you get two or three guys hurt at the same time. All of a sudden you’re scrambling to try to find guys to fill in, so we’re pretty fortunate.”

Gallant has managed the roster well to this point. So well, that he’s earned the right to coach the Pacific Division in the NHL All-Star game on Jan. 28.

“You look at our team and we’re in a good place right now,” Gallant said. “For us to get an opportunity to coach at the all-star game is a great honor for our organization. Again, it’s not about me it’s about the guys that work hard every day: The assistant coaches, the goalie coaches and the big thing is the players responded and they’re playing really well.”

Prediction : Golden Knights 4, Rangers 1

Season record for predictions: 24-13

Puck drops: 6:30 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-190, Total 5.5 minus-135 to the over

Golden Knights (28-10-2) (17-2-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (21)

Assist leader: David Perron (24)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (8-2-1, 1.80 goals against average)

New York Rangers (21-14-5) (6-7-2 away)

Coach: Alain Vigneault

Goal leader: Michael Grabner (15)

Assist leader: Mats Zuccarello (23)

Expected goalie: Ondrej Pavelec (3-4-1, 2.61 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban