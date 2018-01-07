Recipe: New York strip with Pizzaiola Sauce

Courtesy

The Golden Steer Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience — old-school Vegas with food and atmosphere from a bygone era. There’s no replicating the vibe, but you can eat Steer-style at home thanks to the book “Golden Steer Steakhouse Las Vegas: Recipes, Tales & Celebrities from the Legendary Las Vegas Restaurant,” written and compiled by James Fraioli with restaurant owner Michael Signorelli. There’s even a special section dedicated to Frank Sinatra’s favorite dishes, including his favorite steak, the New York strip topped with Pizzaiola Sauce he’d always order after performing on the Strip.

Ingredients and directions (serves one or more)

• one 16-oz prime New York strip steak

• Lawry's seasoned salt

• Pizzaiola sauce (see below)

1. Prepare outdoor grill or turn on oven broiler to high.

2. Season the steak with seasoned salt and place on grill or under broiler, and cook until desired temperature (about five minutes on each side for medium-rare).

3. Remove from heat and rest for five to 10 minutes.

For the Pizzaiola sauce

• 1/2 tbsp canola oil

• 1/2 beefsteak tomato, chopped large

• 1/2 tsp garlic, minced

• 1/2 tbsp salted butter

• 1 tbsp marinara sauce

• 1/2 tbsp white wine

• 1/2 tsp roux (flour and water paste)

• 1/2 tsp fresh Italian parsley, chopped

• 1 pinch oregano

• 1 pinch salt

• 1 pinch pepper

1. Heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the tomato, garlic, salt, pepper and butter. Toss well to combine and cook for about one minute.

2. Add marinara, wine and oregano, and cook for three more minutes.

3. Add the roux to reduce the water in the pan and cook for about two more minutes, until the tomato is soft and the liquid is a thin sauce.

4. Remove from heat, sprinkle with parsley and serve atop steak.