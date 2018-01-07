Trump tweet doesn’t fly

I see that our truculent leader seized the opportunity to tweet 16 times on one day to start the new year. One particularly capricious declaration was to take credit for there being no deaths in the aviation industry in 2017.

Having flown both military and commercial aircraft in 39 year career as a pilot, I must take exception to his intrusion into an area in which he has done nothing to promote aviation safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and air traffic control have thousands of dedicated public servants who work diligently and professionally to promote aviation safety.

An airline’s No. 1 job is safety. Airline employees train and retrain to ensure maximum proficiency in the performance of their duties. Trump’s tweet is an affront to all of those people.

Trump said he has been “very strict” on the airlines. I have not seen or heard of anything he has done to promote more diligence in the aviation industry.

I believe in giving credit where credit is due. Trump’s claim is utterly false and it shows his penchant for making things up.