Bundy lawyer from Oregon trial agrees not to practice in state

PORTLAND, Ore. — The attorney who represented the leader of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife sanctuary has agreed to no longer handle federal cases in Oregon.

Marcus Mumford represented Ammon Bundy, who was acquitted of charges stemming from the January 2016 takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. After the surprising verdict, U.S. marshals tackled Mumford and zapped him with a stun gun as he argued with a judge over whether Bundy should immediately be released.

Though criminal charges against Mumford were dropped, Oregon chief U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman took the rare step of seeking to revoke the lawyer's ability to practice federal cases in the District of Oregon.

Mumford initially fought the ban, but acquiesced Monday in Portland.

Mumford faces a bar complaint in his home state of Utah. A forming finding against him in Oregon might have worked against him in Utah, so he voluntarily agreed to abstain from Oregon work.