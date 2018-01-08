Man wearing Seattle Seahawks gear sought in string of robberies

Metro Police

Metro Police say they are trying to identify a suspect in a series of robberies in the Las Vegas Valley in August and September.

The man, armed with a gun, went into businesses, threatened victims and robbed them of money, according to police.

The suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a heavy build, police said. He wore Seattle Seahawks T-shirts and hats in several robberies, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.