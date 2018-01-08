NAACP wants fans at college title game to waive white towels

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

ATLANTA — The NAACP wants to see white towels amid the crimson, white, red and black worn by fans to send a message to President Donald Trump during the national college football championship in Atlanta.

Atlanta's NAACP chapter said on its Facebook page that it wants fans inside the stadium for the College Football Playoff title game to waive white towels "simulating a blizzard."

It's one of several anti-Trump protests planned as Trump visits Atlanta on Monday night to attend the showdown between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.

The NAACP is also urging people to hold anti-Trump signs and wear white to mock the "snowflake" label Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents.

Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, says they'll "take a knee against Trump" outside CNN's world headquarters near the stadium before kickoff.