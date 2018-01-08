Police: Man orders cookie before pulling gun, demanding cash

Metro Police say they are looking for a man who ordered a cookie at a business before pulling a gun and demanding money.

The incident was reported at a business near Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway. Police did not reveal when it occurred or the name of the business.

The manager bagged the cookie and rang it up on the cash register, police said, before the man pulled out what appears to be a silver handgun. Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, described as 25 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.