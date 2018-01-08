Las Vegas Sun

Prosecutors won’t charge Polanski after molestation report

Alik Keplicz / AP

In this Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, photo, director Roman Polanski speaks to the media after a hearing concerning a U.S. request for his extradition over 1977 charges of sex with a minor, at the regional court in his childhood city of Krakow, Poland.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney's office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.