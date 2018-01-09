Intel launches a drone light show that dazzles above Bellagio

Intel

The skyline above the Las Vegas Strip lit up Monday night, and not due to the usual flare from the famous hotels but instead a first-of-its-kind drone light show.

Intel launched 250 Shooting Star drones over the Bellagio and synced up a dazzling display in the sky with the ever popular Fountains of Bellagio show. The display followed Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's keynote speech at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

The performances can be seen at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight and 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday tied to the annual CES show. CES features the latest in consumer electronics at 11 sites around Las Vegas and has drawn over 175,000 attendees this year.

Audiences will experience the drones lighting up the sky while the fountains dance below to a version of the song “Stargazing” by Kygo.

The light shows are the first instance that coordinated drones have flown over Las Vegas Boulevard.

Intel has developed a new entertainment concept by producing drone-based light shows featuring hundreds of Intel Shooting Star drones all controlled by one pilot. The drones are custom-built for entertainment purposes and feature a lightweight structure and emit more than 4 billion color combinations.

The light shows have been featured at Disney Springs, Coachella Music Festival and during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga.