Make Real ID our passport

I would like to weigh in on the Sun’s recent article about the Real ID required for drivers license renewal. I have gone through the process of getting my Real ID. After making my second trip to the DMV with the additional documentation required for a Real ID, I was able to obtain mine.

What the process achieved was the privilege of operating an automobile, a document that allows me to fly between states and registered me with Homeland Security.

But I question why, given that more current and personal identity information is required for the Real ID, can we not make the Real ID the an official passport to replace the current obsolete one?

I’d support the federal government allowing the states to create passport documentation and providing them with funding for it.

This would be more efficient, quicker and more timely. It would be updated every few years.