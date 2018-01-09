Stan Fulton, casino owner, video slot machine pioneer, dies in Las Vegas

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Stan Fulton, owner of Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino and a pioneer in the world of video slot machines, has died.

The casino said Fulton died Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lived. He was 86.

No cause of death was released.

Raised in Hancock, Maryland, Fulton joined the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s before embarking on a business career where he built cable television systems and entered the gaming industry.

His company, Fortune Coin, developed one of the first video slot machines.

In 2000, Fulton purchased Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino in New Mexico and bought a number of horses that had strong careers.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports New Mexico State University said Fulton was the institution's largest single donor.