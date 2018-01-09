Trump’s nose keeps growing

Pretty much everyone agrees, including politicians, that politicians lie.

Some lie more than others. Donald Trump claims to have set many records during his first year in office, but no record is more significant or repulsive than his propensity to lie.

According to the amazing Fact Checker Blog at The Washington Post, Trump made 1,950 misleading or simply false claims in his first 347 days in office. In a recent 30-minute interview with The New York Times, the Post counted 24 falsehoods.

Yes, politicians lie. But come on, Donald, you are way over the top when it comes to the art of the lie. You, Donald, are no George Washington. There simply is no credibility when it comes to this president negotiating with anyone. It is sad and shameful when the president of the United States cannot be believed by anyone and where truth takes a backseat to flat-out lies and falsehoods.

What will be his standing with the American people, let alone the world in the next three years?

If Donald Trump were Pinocchio, his nose would be halfway to Cleveland by now.