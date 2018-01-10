Vice President Pence to visit Nellis AFB on Las Vegas stop Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit Las Vegas and Nellis Air Force Base to highlight an industrial entrepreneurship program and speak to troops.

The White House says Pence will travel with Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on Thursday for the appearance at AFWERX Vegas and a speech to military members and families at Nellis.

Pence is due to appear with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller at AFWERX, a nonprofit work space that opened last summer in a business park near UNLV.

The program is designed to draw technology ideas from public, academic, small business and industry sources.

Pence and Wilson are then expected to head to Nellis, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Las Vegas.