China: Report that buying of U.S. debt might stop is ‘fake news’

BEIJING — China's foreign exchange regulator has challenged a news report that it might slow or stop purchases of U.S. Treasury debt due to trade tensions with Washington as "fake news."

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, one of the biggest holders of Treasuries, said Thursday it is a "responsible investor" for both the reserves and for "participating markets."

Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources, reported Chinese authorities were considering slowing or halting purchases of Treasuries. That prompted a sell-off of U.S. government debt in global markets.

SAFE said on its website, "the news may quote the wrong information source, or it may be fake news."