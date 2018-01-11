Elderly man burned in apartment fire dies of injuries

An elderly man who suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation in an apartment fire Tuesday has died of his injuries, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death, officials said.

The fire was reported about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Cordoba Lane, near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

Firefighters pulled the man out of the apartment after neighbors forced their way inside but couldn’t get to the victim because of the thick smoke, officials said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen while the man was cooking, officials said. Damage was estimated at $60,000.

The last fatal fire in Las Vegas occurred Dec. 29 under similar circumstances, officials said. An elderly man died of burns and smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire at his apartment on Tara Avenue, officials said.

Six people died in fires last year in Las Vegas.